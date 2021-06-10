The Funny Way Chris Pratt Is Using His Mother To Promote Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt’s promotions for The Tomorrow War have been no joke. Even before the official trailer arrived, Pratt had been hyping the action film. He even stated Amazon would reap the benefits of buying it from Paramount. At this point, it could be argued that the actor has been doing a better job with the film’s promo compared to the actual film studio. With all this promotion, I hope Pratt and his family are reaping some major benefits for plugging the Amazon film.