James Wan Has Revealed Aquaman 2’s Official Title

So now that we know to call this sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, what exactly is the Lost Kingdom? Well, in the first Aquaman movie, it was said that there were seven Atlantean kingdoms were established after the fall of the original Atlantean empire: Atlantis itself, Xebel, the Brine, the Fishermen, the Trench, the Deserters and the Lost Kingdom. Evidently we’ll be exploring that latter domain in Aquaman 2, with its existence being rediscovered after centuries, if not millennia of being missing. Of course, that just poses more questions. Where is it? Why was is lost? What threats rest in the Lost Kingdom? We’ll learn the answers in approximately a year and a half.