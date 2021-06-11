George Lucas Reveals What Characters Like Star Wars' Princess Leia And Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Marion Have In Common

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the movie that introduced us to Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones. Accompany Indy on his first cinematic adventure was Karen Allen’s Marion Ravenwood, who, though she may have been captured a few times, did not fall prey to the classic damsel in distress trope. Comparisons can certainly be drawn between Marion and Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia Organa, who debuted four years prior in Star Wars: A New Hope; especially since George Lucas worked on both movies.