Captain Marvel 2’s Teyonah Parris Reveals The Advice Anthony Mackie Gave Her About Joining The MCU

WandaVision set Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau up for an exciting journey in the cinematic universe, and it'll be interesting to see how she continues to grow as time goes on. Who knows, maybe she’ll be able to cross over into other Marvel projects in the future.

Fans can watch Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau team up with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in The Marvels on November 11, 2022.