Captain Marvel 2’s Teyonah Parris Reveals The Advice Anthony Mackie Gave Her About Joining The MCU

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris was a welcomed addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so her involvement in Captain Marvel 2 (or The Marvels) has fans waiting to see what’s next for the actress. But becoming part of the MCU has its own pressures. Luckily, Parris received a confidence boost from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie, and the actress revealed the advice her fellow MCU star gave her before joining the ever-expanding cinematic universe.
Just about every person who’s joined the MCU has seen a career boost and, so far, that's also proving to be the case for Teyonah Parris. But playing such a beloved character as Monica Rambeau can be a distinct experience, and no one knows more about that than Marvel veteran Anthony Mackie. With that in mind, the new Captain America gave Parris some simple, but important, words of advice:
To have fun. I think when I got it, I’m like, oh my gosh, it’s exciting, but then it can be very daunting. It’s huge! And so, a good friend of mine - Mackie, Anthony Mackie, I’ll just say, our Captain America - he was like, ‘Make sure you have fun. Have fun. It’s good. It’s a good time, good people, have fun.’
Joining such a beloved franchise can be a heavy load for anyone to bear, but having fun will help Teyonah Parris navigate the lofty expectations that come with her rumored position within MCU’s future. But Parris’ words also speak to the fact that she's ready to take on a huge undertaking.
During her interview with Collider, Teyonah Parris revealed she operates her roles – both in and outside of the MCU – within a certain space. When it comes to tackling any and every role, she does not operate in fear. The actress stated that she does whatever she must do to overcome the feeling. Given her work in WandaVision, it appears Parris managed to work through that to deliver a stellar performance and a great origin story for a new MCU hero.
Given the anticipation for The Marvels, Teyonah Parris will need to heed her own advice to play Monica Rambeau without any distractions, which shouldn't be a problem for the MCU star on this next film. She revealed that working with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta (who she previously worked with on Candyman) is all about collaboration, as they work together to shape Rambeau’s arc. That makes me even more excited about the Captain Marvel sequel. Of course, it's also exciting to think that Parris will get even more screen time and development.
WandaVision set Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau up for an exciting journey in the cinematic universe, and it'll be interesting to see how she continues to grow as time goes on. Who knows, maybe she’ll be able to cross over into other Marvel projects in the future.
Fans can watch Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau team up with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in The Marvels on November 11, 2022.