Chris Hemsworth Wished Chris Evans A Happy Birthday With A+ Joke About The Best Chris Debate

There is currently an ongoing debate when it comes to the leading men in the film industry. Fans have both joked and discussed their favorite Chris actor, including Marvel’s trio of heroes in Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt. The Thor actor recently took to social media to wish Chris Evans a happy birthday, including an A+ joke about the great Chris debate.