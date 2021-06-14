Chris Hemsworth Wished Chris Evans A Happy Birthday With A+ Joke About The Best Chris Debate

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
There is currently an ongoing debate when it comes to the leading men in the film industry. Fans have both joked and discussed their favorite Chris actor, including Marvel’s trio of heroes in Hemsworth, Evans, and Pratt. The Thor actor recently took to social media to wish Chris Evans a happy birthday, including an A+ joke about the great Chris debate.
Captain America icon Chris Evans celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend, with both fans and friends posting sweet messages to celebrate. Chris Hemsworth followed suit, but also poked fun at his Avengers co-star by sharing a photo with another famous Chris altogether: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt. You can check out the funny post for yourself below.
I mean, how can you not love this guy? It seems like Avengers actors like Chris Evans and Hemsworth truly have developed a bond over the past years. And nothing says friendship like some playful jabs-- especially on one’s birthday.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Chris Hemsworth himself. While the caption is all about Chris Evans, he’s very clearly missing from the image. Instead we’re treated to a photo of Hemsworth and Chris Pratt from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.
The great Chris debate has been going on for years, and also includes non-Marvel actors like Chris Pine. But the MCU does noticeably have three of these stars in major roles, all of whom appeared in massive ensemble projects like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And while Evans has seemingly hung up his shield and retired as Steve Rogers, both Hemsworth and Pratt are sticking around for the time being.
As previously mentioned, the image we see above is clearly from the mysterious set of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured in the upcoming blockbuster, which should help fans wait until James Gunn brings Vol. 3 and the holiday special to life. We’ll just have to wait and see how Star-Lord and Thor interact in the blockbuster, with Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth no doubt having great chemistry.
It should be interesting to see how the discourse about the various MCU Chris actors heats up once Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters. Because as Hemsworth and Pratt’s characters argue and fight for leadership of the Guardians, fans will also likely have skin in the game.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.