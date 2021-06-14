Alexandra Daddario Has Criminals Fighting Over Her In Die In A Gunfight Trailer

Perhaps the role of Mary is the one that we’ve been waiting for, to catapult Alexandra Daddario into the stratosphere. If not, it’s perfectly fine for her to be a versatile character actress who steals focus away in talented ensembles. But until she settles back into that comfortable position, Daddario appears ready to try a few more projects like this to see if she has leading-lady chops, and an ability to draw.

We’ll know for certain when Die In A Gunfight (cool title) reaches theaters and On Demand on Friday, July 16. Are you also wondering what else is coming to theaters in 2021? COVID messed with everyone’s schedules, and so you’ll want to keep our Upcoming Movie Release Schedule nearby, and reference it often.