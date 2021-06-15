Wait, Is Vin Diesel In The Avatar Sequels? Here’s What He Said

The Avatar franchise is bursting with potential at the moment, and it truly can go in any direction it chooses. There has only been one movie, but writer-director James Cameron clearly has a massive vision for the world of Pandora, planning four sequels (!!) that will extend the journey through the year 2028, when Avatar 5 is expected to open on December 22. Between now and then, we could see any number of actors coming into and out of the franchise, and from what Vin Diesel is hinting, he expects to be one of those cast members.