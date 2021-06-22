What The Pitch Perfect Cast Is Doing Now, Including Anna Kendrick

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In 2012, Pitch Perfect stole our hearts and made competitive college singing groups semi-cool. It then went on to have two sequels: Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3. The Pitch Perfect franchise made Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and others big household names. This aca-fun film still has a dedicated fan base willing and ready to pull out a cup when necessary.

It’s been several years since the last Pitch Perfect film graced the theaters, and the cast has worked in other projects, everything from scripted television to reality TV show judging and releasing full albums. Let’s explore what Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and the rest of the Pitch Perfect cast has been up to since the last film, and their upcoming projects.