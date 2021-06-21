Big Prime Day 2021 Deals: Great Savings On Home Entertainment, Amazon Tablets, Fire Sticks And More

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
One of the biggest shopping events of the year is finally here! That’s right, it’s officially Prime Day, Amazon’s massive two-day shopping extravaganza that gives Amazon Prime members access to loads and loads of insane deals on everything from home electronics to highly-coveted toys and everything (literally) in between (like the Prime Day Show). To keep you up speed with all the best Prime Day deals and steals, we’ve put together this nifty and easy-to-follow guide with some of the best items your hard-earned money can buy today and tomorrow across Amazon’s expansive website.
Below you will find information on Amazon products like the Fire TV stick, Kindles, and the always-improving Fire Tablet, as well as other products that will continue to be updated throughout the duration of Prime Day 2021 (which ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 22). With lightning deals and other short-time offerings, time is of the essence, so let’s go ahead and break down your best options for those big Prime Day deals.
But don’t forget, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals, so don’t forget to sign up here.
Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite
For its low, low cost, there are few streaming devices that pack a bigger punch than the Fire TV Stick Lite, which boasts an insane number of apps, including all the major streamers like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more. And then there are all the free streaming services like Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and Plex, who all offer tens of thousands of movies, TV shows, and other content.
This model of the lightning fast Fire TV Stick Lite comes equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which allows you to search and launch all sorts of content, eliminating all those button presses and misspellings while you’re trying to watch one of the best movies on Amazon Prime. And while the device’s price is always impressive, it’s especially so during Prime Day 2021.
Buy Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Lite on Amazon.
Price: $17.99
Fire 7 Kids Tablet, 7-Inch Display, 16GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case
If you are in the market for a tablet for you kids without having to spend an arm and a leg (and rightfully so), there is no better option than the Fire 7 Kids Tablet. We bought one of the older models for my daughter a few years ago and it is still going strong thanks to easy-to-use functionality and oh so important kid-proof case (which comes in handy during those toddler tantrums). Also included with this version of the Fire Kids Tablet is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, and educational content from a number of content creators.
Perfect for road trips, much-needed downtime, or entertainment for kids of all ages in your family (yes, even the parents), the Fire 7 Kids Tablet is a well-rounded, and easy-to-afford device. Also, it’s a great way to check out all the great family-friendly movies and shows on Amazon Prime.
Buy Fire 7 Kids Tablet on Amazon.
Price: $59.99
Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8-Inch Display, 32GB
Since being introduced in 2011, the Amazon Fire Tablet has become one of the biggest names in its field, and the Fire HD 8 Tablet with its 8-inch display is a testament of the device’s durability and functionality. Loaded with 32GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot that gives you up to 1TB of space, 2GB of ram, and a 12-hour battery life, there’s a lot to love about this well-rounded and well-designed tablet. Watch the best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney+, and more without worrying about load times or buffering issues thanks to Fire HD 8’s dual-band wifi technology.
And just like other Amazon devices, the Fire HD 8 Tablet offers hands-free Alexa support, though you can turn the voice-activated assistant on and off with a switch on the device itself.
Buy Fire HD 8 Tablet on Amazon.
Price: $44.99
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB
There are e-readers and then there is the Kindle Paperwhite. For years now, Amazon’s durable and affordable device has been the go-to for avid readers who want to have one, two, or 10 books to read on vacation without carrying an additional bag just for your hardcovers. And now, the Kindle has gotten even better with this waterproof and expanded model that also allows you to pair bluetooth headphones or speakers to enjoy Audible audiobooks. Combine that with the adjustable light, glare-proof screen, and battery that lasts not hours, not days, but weeks, and you can’t go wrong.
My Kindle has come in handy time and time again from backpacking across Europe on my honeymoon or sitting next to the pool on vacation. Maybe it’s time to upgrade now that the e-reader is affordable as ever on Prime Day 2021.
Buy Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon.
Price: $79.99
Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
Whether you’re going back to the office, still working in a crowded house in need of some peace and quiet, or embarking upon a trip and want to wash out the sounds of the road (or air), the Sony wireless bluetooth noise cancelling headphones are the way to go. Equipped with smart noise cancellation technology, these lightweight yet durable headphones boost the sound of your favorite albums and movies while on the run or on the couch. Compatible with smart phones and other bluetooth-equipped devices, these headphones will give you up to 35 hours of battery life on a full-charge, which is never a bad thing.
Buy Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon.
Price: $78.00
Samsung HW-T650 3.1 Channel Soundbar With 3D Surround Sound
It is no secret that unless you are willing to spend a few thousand dollars, chances are your TV isn’t going to have the best sound. But all is not lost as there are currently plenty of options when it comes to boosting your home theater setup, like this Samsung soundbar with 3D surround sound. Long gone are the days the days of running unsightly wires through your living room or den because this model comes with bluetooth connectivity, and to say pairing with your TV is a breeze would be an understatement.
With powerful bass (from a subwoofer that connects automatically when plugged in), a simple to use remote control, and 3D surround sound that will make you feel like you’re in a movie theater, this soundbar is worth checking out.
Buy Samsung HW-T650 Soundbar on Amazon.
Price: $199.99
Sony X900H 85-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With HDR
There has never been a better time to upgrade your aging flatscreen in your living room or den, and this Sony X900H 85-Inch 4K Smart TV is all the proof you need. This behemoth of TV (in terms of size and functionality) is equipped with everything you need from a modern set and more. I mean, it has it all: an incredible processor that not only boosts 4K images in HDR but also upscales regular HD videos to near optimal quality, a fully array LED system producing enhanced contrast, and can even be synced with Google Assistant and Alexa.
This Sony model as it is equipped with Smart TV functionality in the form of Android TV and Google Assistant.
Buy Sony X900H 85-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With HDR
Price: $1799.99
Prime Day Digital Movie Deals
Amazon Prime Video has a great selection of movies to rent or purchase digitally at a discount for Prime Day, including:
Promising Young Woman - Rent it digitally for $2.99
Wrath of Man - Rent it digitally for $9.99
Nomadland - Rent it digitally for $2.99
Minari - Rent it digitally for $2.99
News of the World - Rent it digitally for $2.99
Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Rent it digitally for $2.99
Tom and Jerry: The Movie - Buy it digitally For $9.99
Yellowstone - Buy it digitally for $9.99 per season
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Buy it digitally for $8.99
Hobbs & Shaw - Rent it digitally for $1.99
There are a few things to remember with these deals: first, they will be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day 2021 two-day event; and secondly, they are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. But don’t worry, signing up for Amazon Prime has never been easier.