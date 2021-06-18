So, Why Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Originally Break Up In The First Place?

Their breakup, then, sounds more like the natural result of an intense pressure cooker. Hopefully, history doesn't repeat in quite the same way.

Fans are definitely excited to see the two tried and true star powers link up again. Supposedly, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has given her approval, and even Jennifer Lopez's mom has been spotted on the set of Affleck's next project, according to Page Six. So it would be a shame to see it fizzle out again due to the collective cultural excitement.