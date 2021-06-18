news

So, Why Did Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Originally Break Up In The First Place?

Ben Affleck in The Accountant and Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

Former fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have seemingly taken the fast lane from merely “hanging out” to serious courtship in recent weeks. Their reignited romance shocked and delighted the world over that remembered their iconic “Bennifer” relationship from 2002 to 2004 – and that very memorable “Jenny from the Block” music video. But the question remains: what happened 17 years ago that prompted their original breakup and wedding being called off in the first place? Well, we might have some answers on that front.

Bennifer obviously started (the first time) after the two met on the set of the mobster comedy Gigli in 2001. But allegedly, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would split up only three years later because they, ironically, just couldn't see a future together with similar visions. A source for Page Six claims:

As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it. Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.

Breakups inherently mean that two people want to go down different paths. Although if Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s breakup was over settling down and having kids, then it potentially was a stinger for JLo to find out that Affleck started dating one of his former screen partners – Jennifer Garner – right after they originally called it quits. Garner and Affleck even went on to marry in 2005 and have their first child together later that same year.

However, the end of Bennifer 1.0 could have been Bennifer itself. Their relationship accumulated huge public interest (as it does now) that eventually made their every move scrutinized (as it does now). But at what cost to them personally back then? Jennifer Lopez, who has recently joined forces with Netflix for a new film, talked about the Bennifer “era” to CBS Sunday Morning as recently as December of 2019. She revealed that Affleck “wanted to be quiet and not be in the tabloids.” She also stated:

I remember like stacks of magazines, and we were on it like every week. It was scary. It was overwhelming for both of us.

Their breakup, then, sounds more like the natural result of an intense pressure cooker. Hopefully, history doesn't repeat in quite the same way.

Fans are definitely excited to see the two tried and true star powers link up again. Supposedly, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has given her approval, and even Jennifer Lopez's mom has been spotted on the set of Affleck's next project, according to Page Six. So it would be a shame to see it fizzle out again due to the collective cultural excitement.

One thing is certain though: the second coming of Bennifer has been a long time coming.

More From This Author
    • Lauren Vanderveen Lauren Vanderveen View Profile

      I am a vegan feminist. I'm fascinated by all things space/stars. I love film history, reality television, and my cat Bubbe.

What’s Up With Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck And Other Celebs Meeting Up With Their Exes? news 3d What’s Up With Angelina Jolie, Ben Affleck And Other Celebs Meeting Up With Their Exes? Jessica Rawden
How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck news 4d How Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Reportedly Reacted To Her Reunion With Ben Affleck Corey Chichizola
Is A-Rod Hanging Out With His Own Ex After Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Reunion? television 5d Is A-Rod Hanging Out With His Own Ex After Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Reunion? Lauren Vanderveen

Trending Movies

Stillwater Jul 30, 2021 Stillwater Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Jul 16, 2021 Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II 6
Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Reveals What Qui-Gon Jinn's Force Ghost Would Say To Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan TBD Star Wars’ Liam Neeson Reveals What Qui-Gon Jinn's Force Ghost Would Say To Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Rating TBD
Chris Pratt Teases J.K. Simmons’ Massive Biceps In Amazon’s Tomorrow War TBD Chris Pratt Teases J.K. Simmons’ Massive Biceps In Amazon’s Tomorrow War Rating TBD
The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Reveals First Geralt Footage, And It's Hypnotizing TBD The Witcher Season 2: Henry Cavill Reveals First Geralt Footage, And It's Hypnotizing Rating TBD
The Matrix 4: Laurence Fishburne Gives Honest Answer About Returning As Morpheus TBD The Matrix 4: Laurence Fishburne Gives Honest Answer About Returning As Morpheus Rating TBD
Jason Momoa, Ming-Na Wen And More Celebrate After Landing Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame TBD Jason Momoa, Ming-Na Wen And More Celebrate After Landing Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information