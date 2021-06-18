news

Chris Pratt Teases J.K. Simmons’ Massive Biceps In Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Dan Forester recruiting his father Slade to save the year 2051 in The Tomorrow War
Physicality and massive muscles are part of the action genre, which Chris Pratt has mastered in recent years. And the upcoming film The Tomorrow War is no exception. This time, he has Oscar winner J.K. Simmons joining him for some father-son action. But the heavy action sequences seemingly encouraged Simmons to step up his gym game. That led to the Guardians of the Galaxy star teasing Simmons’ massive biceps Amazon's upcoming blockbuster.

Chris Pratt’s promotion game has been on point for the Amazon action film. The complicated father-son relationship between him and J.K. Simmons seemingly serves a relatable undertone for The Tomorrow War, but it’s Simmons’ physical transformation, not their shared screen time, that has Pratt pretty hype. The Tomorrow War actor said about his co-star’s bicep:

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked about J.K’s arms on this, and I am all for it. That was the two gun salute, man. You look freakin’ jacked in this movie. It is so cool.

Upon hearing Chris Pratt’s compliment, the Oscar winner took his words in stride. He joked to Variety that he wanted to follow in Pratt’s footsteps by hitting the gym hard. J.K. Simmons mentioned he just added more weight to his workout. Simmons hilariously replied, “If nothing else comes from this movie, I’m happy.”

Being such an action-focused sci-fi film, it was in J.K. Simmons’ best interest to get jacked to match Chris Pratt’s physique. The co-stars will be fighting aliens in the future as father and son. So it only makes sense for Simmons to work alongside an action star such as Pratt. Although Simmons has made headlines for his physique prior to joining The Tomorrow War.

Up until this point in his career, J.K. Simmons has largely played less physically demanding roles in action films. Arguably his best-known role is playing Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in the original Spider-Man trilogy as well as Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home. He also played Gotham Commissioner James Gordon in 2017's Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. But The Tomorrow War is unique because the Oscar winner is getting in on the action. Although according to Chris Pratt, he is more than ready.

Besides the action, it will be nice to see Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons’ strained relationship play out in The Tomorrow War. Simmons mentioned to Variety that he and Pratt shot their emotional scenes multiple times. Given the number of takes, it seems like the film will tap into the emotional weight and history of the onscreen father and son. That will be a pleasant change of pace for an action-heavy sci-fi film.

Chris Pratt’s tease of J.K. Simmons’ jacked physique added another layer of hype for the film. But you must give credit where credit is due when it comes to Pratt’s promo game. To see Simmons’ guns on display, you can watch The Tomorrow War on Prime Video on July 2.

