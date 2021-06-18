Chris Pratt Teases J.K. Simmons’ Massive Biceps In Amazon’s Tomorrow War

Up until this point in his career, J.K. Simmons has largely played less physically demanding roles in action films. Arguably his best-known role is playing Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in the original Spider-Man trilogy as well as Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home. He also played Gotham Commissioner James Gordon in 2017's Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. But The Tomorrow War is unique because the Oscar winner is getting in on the action. Although according to Chris Pratt, he is more than ready.