Even Ryan Reynolds Can Pause A Feud For Long Enough To Admit When His ‘Pal’ Hugh Jackman Has Chops

It’s fair to say that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the most hilarious celebrity relationships in all of Hollywood. If you’d ask fans, they’d say the two have a bromance but, if you ask either of them, both might say their frenemies. Their “feud” has led to some seriously hilarious moments in the past. Still, the two do have their occasional ceasefires, which can lead to some pretty nice moments. Just recently, Reynolds actually had to wave the white flag, so to speak, to give his “pal” Jackman some chops on a social media post.