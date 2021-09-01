Dwayne Johnson’s Doppelgänger Breaks Silence After Going Viral

Doppelgängers are a popular trope in fantastical fiction, and superhero genre fans in particular have been getting a lot of them in recent years thanks to the Arrowverse’s many alternate Earths and the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing variants into the picture. But every now and then, there’s an example in real life of two people who aren’t related, yet look like they could be twins. Case in point, there’s a man in Alabama who looks just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and now this man has commented on the internet going crazy over their visual similarities.

As far as their lives go, Dwayne Johnson and Eric Fields’ are pretty different, with one being a Hollywood superstar and the other being a Patrol Lieutenant for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. In an interview with AL.com, Fields noted that it’s been a “running joke” for several years now how much he looks like Johnson, but only within the last week has the internet community been welcomed in on the joke. But that’s not the only Fast & Furious actor who Fields has been compared to, as he said this:

I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

Eric Fields achieved viral fame thanks to a picture the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook page of him standing next to a civilian who’s a huge Dwayne Johnson fan and wanted a snapshot of him next to this uncanny doppelgänger. As if Fields’ massive physicality and bald head wasn’t enough to have people wondering if he was a Dwayne Johnson clone, the police officer was also rocking aviators, the same kind of sunglasses The Rock frequently wears. Are we sure this guy isn’t a Johnson clone who was created in a top-secret facility?

Back to reality, Eric Fields also said in the interview that if “pressed,” he’ll do impressions of both Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, and his wife also frequently buys him Johnson paraphernalia for his workouts. But ultimately, Fields is his own man and doesn’t want people expecting him to be just like The Rock. As he put it:

I don’t want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don’t know. It’s flattering, but it’s also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess. I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.

Of course, leave it to the internet to clue Dwayne Johnson in on Eric Fields’ existence, with the actor saying earlier this week that he’d love to sit down with his lookalike to drink Teremana (Johnson’s brand of tequila) and hear his Rock stories. But why stop there? If Fields can take a few vacation days in the midst of one of Johnson’s upcoming productions, maybe there’s a way to incorporate him as a stunt/body double, even if it’s only for a scene or two. This lookalike situation needs to be harnessed to its maximum potential!

While folks in Morgan County, Alabama can come across Eric Fields patrolling the area, Dwayne Johnson fans can currently see the actor starring opposite Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise, and he’ll be seen this November alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s Red Notice. And next summer, Johnson will finally make his superhero movie debut as Black Adam’s eponymous lead.