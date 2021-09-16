Cry Macho Streaming: How To Watch The New Clint Eastwood Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are few actors, directors, or Hollywood icons who have brought audiences to movie houses around the world more so than Clint Eastwood. Whether it’s starring in iconic westerns like The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, directing hard-hitting crime dramas like Mystic River, or doing both with the likes of Unforgiven, Eastwood continues to provide moviegoers with memorable experiences. The same can be said about his latest effort Cry Macho, the gritty neo-western about an ex-rodeo star who is hired to go find and bring back his former boss’ son from Mexico. But unlike the rest of Eastwood’s previous releases, you can watch Cry Macho streaming from the comfort of your own home — and here’s how.

Where To Watch Cry Macho Streaming

Starting Friday, September 17, you will be able to watch Cry Macho streaming on HBO Max the same day it opens in theaters just like the rest of the Warner Bros. movies coming out in 2021. Once the movie goes live on the streaming service, you will have 31 days to watch Clint Eastwood lace up his boots once more and set off on an epic and potentially deadly journey across the U.S.-Mexico border to reconnect a father and his long-lost son, for better or worse.

One thing that should be noted up front is the fact that Cry Macho is only available for HBO Max subscribers who currently have the ad-free model of the popular streaming service, as those who select the cheaper, ad-supported option cannot watch any of Warner Bros.’ same-day releases during their initial 31-day window.

Watch the Cry Macho trailer on HBO Max. If you have not yet become an HBO Max subscriber, you can sign up here.

When Will Cry Macho Be On HBO Max For Good

Those who miss out on Cry Macho’s initial 31-day run on HBO Max for one reason or another aren’t entirely out of luck as the latest Clint Eastwood movie will return to the streaming platform at some point within the next half-year. We’ve seen this with the various Warner Bros. movies that have had a day-and-date release throughout 2021, which typically return within five months of their initial release. That means everyone with an HBO Max subscription (no matter which version) should be able to take in the action and drama of Cry Macho in 2022, possibly during or around February.

How To Watch Other Clint Eastwood Westerns On HBO Max

If you are need of even more action after watching Cry Macho streaming on HBO Max, you’re in good luck as the platform is home to some of the best Clint Eastwood movies, including a handful of his all-time great westerns. With the full The Man with No Name trilogy, Pale Rider, and the slow and grueling Academy Award-winning Unforgiven, there’s a lot to choose from whether you’re a longtime fan of Eastwood or just not experiencing his contributions to the world of cinema.

This should be more than enough to get you all set up for one hell of a Clint Eastwood marathon, but if you want to know what else is coming to theaters and streaming services, check out our list of all the upcoming 2021 new movie releases.