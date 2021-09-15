The Marvels’ Nia DaCosta Reveals Alternate Pitches To Marvel, And I’ve Got FOMO

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, both on the silver and small screens. Following Shang-Chi’s record-breaking performance, all eyes are on the future installments of the beloved franchise. This includes Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, although the Candyman filmmaker recently revealed her alternate pitches to the studio. And I’ve definitely got a case of FOMO.

Anticipation for Captain Marvel’s sequel began rising as a result of Nia DaCosta’s involvement as director. But it turns out that she had a few other pitches in mind when meeting with Marvel Studios. DaCosta recently named some of the other ideas she had, as she put it:

I just nerded out. I was like, here are the movies I think you should do! Galactus, Storm, and Scott Summers team-up movie! Blah blah blah! She just endured me going in super-deep. And she also gave me a lot of confidence that I would have the creative latitude to not just basically be a puppet on a string.

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Nia DaCosta wants to see members of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just like the rest of us. While it remains to be see if/when mutants will show up, fans will be treated to Nia DaCosta’s acclaimed filmmaking talents in The Marvels.

Nia DaCosta’s comments to The Guardian are sure to excite hardcore Marvel fans out there. As the MCU became a sensation, it was noticeable that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were missing. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox has the potential to change this, but the timing is unclear. For DaCosta’s part, she’ll be working with a trio of heroes in The Marvels.

More moviegoers were able to see Nia DaCosta’s work in Candyman, making history as the first #1 movie helmed by a Black woman. The Marvels will see her once again work with Teyonah Parris, who is reprising her WandaVision role as Monica Rambeau. Fans are also eager to see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel return to the big screen as well as the inclusion of Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel.

Depending on how The Marvels performs, perhaps Nia DaCosta will get the chance to work on another one of her MCU pitches sometime in the future. The studio is keeping its cards close to the chest regarding its X-Men and Fantastic Four plans. But with a number of mysterious movies hitting theaters from 2023-2024, perhaps we could see those two beloved teams of heroes finally appear. Fingers crossed.

The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.