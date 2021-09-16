Chris Pratt Is Re-Teaming With A Tomorrow War Co-Star For Another Project

2022 is set to be a big year for Chris Pratt, as he’s reprising Star-Lord and Owen Grady in Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion, respectively. This year, however, Pratt has left his mark on the film front by starring in Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, and one of his costars on the sci-fi movie was Veep’s Sam Richardson. Now word’s come in that these two will be re-teaming for another action-packed movie, although this one will have a comedic twist.

Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson have been tapped to lead Stranded Asset, a Universal Pictures movie that the latter co-wrote with Hocus Pocus 2’s Jen D’Angelo, who also has ties to The Tomorrow War, having served as its on-set writer. In addition to starring, Pratt will also produce Stranded Asset through his Indivisible Productions banner, making this another collaboration between the production company and Universal, as they’re also developing Saigon Bodyguards together. Plot details are being kept closely guarded, per Deadline.

Without any information about the story to work with, it’s impossible right now to guess what kind of setting Chris Pratt and Sam Richardson will find themselves in the next time together, only that alongside whatever action unfolds, there will be plenty of laughs. Still, both of these men have plenty of comedic experience, so it’ll be interesting to see how their respective styles will blend together. Along with starring as Andy Dwyer in Parks & Recreation, Pratt’s gotten to show off his humorous chops in the MCU, The LEGO Movie and Onward. As noted earlier, Richardson starred as Richard Splett in Veep, and his other big credits include Detroiters, BoJack Horseman, M.O.D.O.K., Good Boys and Promising Young Woman.

As far as their work in The Tomorrow War went, the movie followed a group of present-day soldiers and civilians who are sent to the future to fight an alien army invading Earth. Chris Pratt played Dan Forester, a biology teacher who served in Iraq as a Green Beret, while Sam Richardson appeared as Charlie, who had a PhD in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences. Pratt and Richardson were joined in The Tomorrow War by Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons and Betty Gilpin, among others. The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay directed the feature.

The Tomorrow War was initially going to be released theatrically by Paramount Pictures, but as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio ended up selling the movie to Amazon for around $200 million. As such, rather than play on the big screen in December 2020 as originally planned, The Tomorrow War ultimately premiered on the small screen in July 2021. It was reportedly viewed by 2.41 million households in its first four days of availability on Amazon Prime Video, while critically it was met with mixed reviews, ranking at 52% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. While not official just yet, it looks like a sequel is forthcoming.

As soon as any concrete information about Stranded Asset is released to the public, we’ll let you know. For now, stay apprised on what’s been placed on the theatrical calendar with our 2021 release schedule and 2022 release schedule.