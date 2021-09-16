Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield Explains What He Wanted To Bring To Peter Parker, But What About No Way Home?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes in all of Marvel’s catalogue. And as such, he’s been adapted for film in three different franchises. Andrew Garfield starred in a pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies, with an energy unique from Tobey Maguire’s tenure. Garfield recently explained what he wanted to bring to Peter Parker, but what about his rumored role in No Way Home?

Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive this December, with some fans hoping that the multiverse will allow Andrew Garfield to reprise his role alongside Tom Holland. While the Social Network actor has denied these reports, he recently spoke about his time playing everyone’s favorite web slinger. As he put it,

My intention... I started studying myth, which is the basis of comic-book films and comic books generally. And you go, ‘Oh, right. The responsibility of modern filmmakers is the same as the person telling the story around the campfire.’ Stories are the things that remind us of who we are as human beings, and we actually have an opportunity to provide deep wisdom and medicine and guidance. So for me, it was like: How do I help to infuse this with as much soul and universality as possible, knowing that millions of young people are going to be watching? So it's not an exercise in selling t-shirts and mugs and Happy Meals, but it's giving young people the opportunity to feel their own extraordinariness, and their own ordinariness, and seeing someone who's just like them struggle with those two things living inside of themselves. So for me, it was about that. And then, you know, there's everyone else that's serving their own masters.

Talk about perspective. It looks like Andrew Garfield really aimed to bring specificity to his version of Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man movies. What’s more, he wanted to make sure he was sending the right message and story to young people in the audience. Sounds like a hero IRL.

Andrew Garfield’s comments to Total Film are quite interesting, and might inspire a few moviegoers to give the Amazing Spider-Man movies another watch. Because in addition to fighting villains, he was looking at the stories as somewhat allegorical. He also wanted to inspire audiences to feel as powerful as someone bitten by a radioactive spider.

The MCU has found its streaming home on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Of course, hearing Andrew Garfield’s perspective on playing Peter Parker will no doubt cause even more fans to theorize about him returning to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. There have been rumors about him and Tobey Maguire fighting alongside Tom Holland for a number of months now. Garfield has denied having a role in the threequel more than once, but the first trailer only seemed to further convince certain moviegoers.

Rumors about all three Peter Parkers uniting in Spider-Man: No Way Home came after it was revealed that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx would be reprising their roles as villains from the previous two franchises. But only time will tell if/when Andrew Garfield appears.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.