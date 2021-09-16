Watch Henry Cavill Get Superman Ripped In New Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor Henry Cavill has an extremely busy career, becoming a household name thanks to his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Aside from his acting talents, Cavill is also known as a heartthrob and for being the most jacked Clark Kent ever. And now you can watch the Enola Holmes actor get Superman ripped in a new video.

Superman is the most powerful hero in the DC Universe, and Henry Cavill usually gets pretty massive in order to portray the Last Son of Krypton. While his future as the hero is unclear, Cavill is still working out like crazy. Watch him pump iron and get swole in the video below.

Is anyone else exhausted by proxy? Clearly Henry Cavill is putting in the work to stay as fit as humanly possible. And while it’s unclear how Superman is being handled on the big screen moving forward, he certainly looks ready to play his signature role again. We’ll just have to wait and see what Warner Bros. is cooking up.

The above video comes to us from the official Twitter of MuscleTech. Henry Cavill has an endorsement deal with the company, which provides supplements for bodybuilding. Whatever Cavill is doing it certainly looks like it’s working, as he’s brought a hulking appearance to his roles in projects like Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Netflix’s The Witcher.

DC fans can re-watch Henry Cavill’s time as Superman (so far) on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

As previously mentioned, Henry Cavill has been keeping extremely busy, leading his own Netflix series while also taking on film roles. Fans are eager to see him return as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 2, but there are still many holding out hope that he’ll don Superman’s signature cape again on the big screen. For his part, the actor seems interested, although there’s currently no timeline as to when this might happen.

Henry Cavill helped to kickstart the entire DCEU with Man of Steel, and brought a hulking physicality to the role. He’d end up having shirtless scenes in both Batman v Superman and Justice League, so it makes sense that Cavill remains ripped all year long. We’ll just have to wait and hope that eventually Warner Bros. brings him back as Clark Kent sometime in the future. And with Supergirl making her debut in Ezra Miller’s Flash movie, it would be fun to see those two Kryptonians team up.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is The Batman on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.