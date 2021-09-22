Jordana Brewster Describes How Vin Diesel Is ‘A Big Brother’ For Her, Proving Fast And Furious Really Is About Family

When one thinks about the Fast & Furious franchise, two works should immediately spring to mind: cars and family. Most of the action in this blockbuster film series revolves around vehicular mayhem, but the Fast & Furious movies have also continually highlighted the importance of family, whether it’s through shared blood or close bonds forged through this crazy journey we call life. For Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel, who play Mia and Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious world, respectively, that special tie extends past their cinematic characters, with the former looking the latter like a big brother.

Jordana Brewster shared how much Vin Diesel means to her while talking about the relationship between siblings Dom and Mia with CinemaBlend during the F9 home media junket. In her words:

Dom with Mia, I think his only blind spot is he wants to protect her from harm. He wants to protect her from getting her into crazy situations. So you notice it’s Letty that calls her in on the action and says, ‘We need you back here.’ But I know that with Vin, I’m the one to call him when there’s something crazy going on in my life and I need advice, and he’s always there and he’s the most loyal, generous person. So I consider him a big brother.

Both Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster have been part of the Fast & Furious franchise since the beginning, with Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner meeting Dom and Mia during the events of 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. Dom has certainly shown on numerous occasions how far he’s willing to go to protect his sister, but it’s nice to hear that Diesel and Brewster also share a close bond in real life. Granted, you probably won’t see Diesel saving Brewster from bad guys or explosions, but he’s available to her if she needs any words of wisdom.

This serves as another example of how close the main Fast & Furious cast members are with one another away from the cameras (well, most of them anyway). Sadly though, like other families, this one suffered a tragedy nearly a decade ago when Paul Walker passed away. His Fast & Furious costars were understandably devastated, especially Vin Diesel, as much like how he and Jordana Brewster are like siblings to one another, Diesel considered Walker to be like a brother to him. But not only does Diesel continue to keep Walker’s memory alive, he also stays in touch with Meadow Walker, Paul’s daughter.

As far as the fictional Fast & Furious world goes, F9 revealed that Dominic and Mia had an estranger brother named Jakob, played by John Cena. I won’t share any specific spoilers for what goes down between the siblings, but with the way F9 ends, Dom and Mia could easily cross paths with Jakob again in Fast & Furious 10 and/or Fast & Furious 11. F9 also provided Jordana Brewster the opportunity to take part in more action-packed scenes, a welcome break from Mia having traditionally either been on the sidelines or serving as a damsel in distress. Dom may want to keep her safe, but she knows how to handle herself both in a fight and behind the wheel of a car.

We’ll have to wait until Fast & Furious 10 arrives on April 7, 2023 to learn what’s next for Dominic and Mia Toretto, along with the rest of their spiritual family members. In the meantime, our 2022 release schedule is available for those of you curious about what’s hitting theaters a little sooner.