Anthony Johnson’s Wife Is Calling Out All The ‘Fake Love’ From Friends And Fans After No One Wants To Help Support Friday Actor’s Funeral Costs
Earlier this week, Hollywood and the internet were taken aback by the sudden death of Friday alum Anthony Johnson. Immediately, upon hearing the news, fans and celebrities flooded the internet with condolences and memories of the beloved actor. Unfortunately, his death left his family with a huge financial burden, leading to an outcry for help. According to his wife Lexis, the support translated to “fake love” as funeral costs continue to mount.
Anthony Johnson's death served as another blow to the Friday cast in recent years, including John Witherspoon. While the actor’s passing surprised many in Hollywood, it reportedly shocked his family even more. With funeral costs being expensive, Johnson’s wife started a GoFundMe page. Of course, fans, co-stars and others offered their support to the family. Unfortunately, the fundraising for the B.A.P.S. star’s service and burial hasn’t panned out so far. According to his widow, the goal for the fundraiser was set at $20,000 but has only raised $800. This led to some frustration and disappointment from the family.
Friends and fans’ support led to some broken promises, according to Anthony Johnson’s widow. As no official announcement has been made about Johnson’s homegoing celebration, his widow opened up about the fake love she and the family have received.
Anthony Johnson’s widow was honest about the financial burden associated with her husband’s death. She told TMZ about dealing with the funeral costs:
The late actor’s widow revealed she wasn’t looking for fans and friends to give their last cent. She even admitted she would have to go back to work soon to cover the funeral costs if the fundraiser didn’t pan out. Anthony Johnson’s widow was grateful for the emotional support but felt people weren’t holding up their financial promises. Unfortunately, fans and friends might be a little skittish about GoFundMe. Hopefully, things will work out for her and the family in the end.
Fans can cherish Anthony Johnson's performance as Ezal in Friday by streaming the comedy classic on HBO Max.
