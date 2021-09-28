Blumhouse’s LGBT Horror Movie Has Added A True Blood Icon

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. Many of the beloved modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including Get Out, 2018’s Halloween, and The Purge. The studio is currently developing an LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie, and the project just has added a True Blood icon: actress Carrie Preston.

The project in question was previously titled Whistler Camp, and will be the directorial debut of Oscar nominated writer-filmmaker John Logan. The movie will be set at a gay conversion camp, which will presumably see the young queer people rise up and fight back. The cast is currently coming together, and True Blood fans will be delighted to hear that Arlene herself Carrie Preston has signed on for a role.

This latest update comes to us from Deadline, and shows how the upcoming horror project is really coming together at Blumhouse. Carrie Preston isn’t the first actor to sign on to the mysterious movie, as she was preceded by The Politician’s Theo Germaine and the legendary Kevin Bacon. Bacon is also an executive producer, so he’s clearly invested in the developing horror flick.

Carrie Preston is perhaps best known for playing Arlene Fowler throughout the entire run of HBO’s True Blood, appearing in a whopping 81 episodes. Since then she’s moved on to notable roles in The Good Wife, Claws, and Person of Interest. But she’ll be back on the big screen for the developing horror movie.

With Blumhouse continuing to innovate in the genre with unique projects like The Invisible Man, is should be interesting to see how John Logan’s queer horror movie comes together. Recently we’ve seen filmmakers are merging the genre with real-life issues. Jordan Peele’s Get Out was about race and false allyship, while the recent Hulu movie False Positive explored women’s perspective during pregnancy and birth. Given the real-life horrors of conversion camps, Logan’s movie is definitely an intriguing concept.

It should be interesting to see what other talent joins John Logan’s upcoming movie at Blumhouse. Obviously Carrie Preston is experienced with horror, as does the incomparable Kevin Bacon. He famously appeared in the original Friday the 13th, and also appears in other iconic additions to the genre like Stir of Echoes and most recently You Should Have Left. And with Bacon also serving as a producer for the upcoming movie, one has to wonder if this will be the start of a continued collaboration with Blumhouse. We can only hope.

It’s currently unclear when Blumhouse’s LGBTQIA+ horror movie will actually begin production, but the studio continues to stay busy with projects like Halloween Kills on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.