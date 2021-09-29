Q Actor Ben Whishaw Would Love To See A Gay James Bond, And He Has Another Bridgerton Star In Mind

The world of James Bond has seen great changes throughout the Daniel Craig era. With No Time To Die going as far as reassigning the 007 code number to Nomi, Lashana Lynch’s new 00 agent, the formula for the Bond series has continued to evolve for change. Naturally, that leads to questions about scenarios, such as whether or not we’d see a gay James Bond. Q actor Ben Whishaw is one such person who would love to see this sort of progress made in the franchise, and one of his suggestions for such honors is yet another potential Bridgerton hire.

When asked about whether or not he’d like to see a gay James Bond, Whishaw enthusiastically submitted Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as one of his two choices. Speaking with the magazine Attitude, in anticipation for No Time To Die, the actor who’s been with the 007 saga since 2012’s Skyfall saw this sort of scenario as a sign of further changes Bond could stand to make to his cinematic image. However, Ben Whishaw caveated his fan casting with some very mindful suggestions:

They’re both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it. I wonder if either of them would want to — because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life.

Impressing audiences in the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ breakout Netflix hit, Jonathan Bailey played Anthony, the eldest son of the titular clan. His life of avoiding responsibility, and carousing with friend/brother-in-law Simon (played by fellow James Bond contender Rége-Jean Page), Bailey has definitely played toward a more traditional blueprint from the 007 playbook. But how does he compare to this other mystery man that Ben Whishaw thinks could take over the tuxedo after No Time To Die?

Seeing as Ben Whishaw's other potential candidate is none other than Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans, that particular showdown might be tough. Judging by his enthusiasm for the role, as well as the impressive physique he’s been maintaining, we’re betting that Evans would absolutely still jump at the chance to play James Bond. Plus, based on his previous evaluation of the Bond casting process, Evans seems to have a good mind towards what this opportunity would entail.

With the more traditional casting game already in a bit of a frenzy, Ben Whishaw has thrown the world a curve it’s long danced around. Should the character of James Bond evolve into a non-heteronormative lead, that only opens the possible field of casting up to a greater extent. Meaning that we could be coming ever closer to another groundbreaking portrayal of 007, which would further diversify the role.

For now, you can see Daniel Craig wrapping up his tenure as James Bond, with Ben Whishaw reprising his role as Q, in No Time To Die. The film opens in UK cinemas this Thursday, with US audiences scheduled to partake in early showings starting October 6th.

