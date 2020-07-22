Dave Franco Talks The Rental, A Possible Sequel And More

He joins us for a discussion on the shift from acting to directing, and what he's learned from the directors he's worked with. He also dives into some of the behind-the-scenes details of making the film, and the wonderful collaborators he had handy to help pull it all off. Will there be a sequel? He confirms that if audiences take a liking to the film, he does have a "strong" idea for a follow up, and even still, he and Alison Brie are interested in working together again on a romantic comedy they've been cooking up in quarantine.