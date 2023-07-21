'Barbie' Interview | Greta Gerwig Talks Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More

Powered by RedCircle

Writer, Director Greta Gerwig joins the show to discuss her new film Barbie (starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling). We learn about the F-bomb removed from the film featuring Helen Mirren and historical figure Marie Curie (naturally), working with cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, America Ferrera’s brilliant monologue, and more.

After the interview, we give our spoiler-free review of the film, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:05:03 - Greta Gerwig Interview | Barbie, Kubrick & More

00:42:33 - Barbie Review (Spoiler-Free)

00:54:44 - Oppenheimer Review (Spoiler-Free)

01:08:29 - Oppenheimer

01:21:26 - Outro

