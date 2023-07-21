'Barbie' Interview | Greta Gerwig Talks Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Greta Gerwig on ReelBlend!
Writer, Director Greta Gerwig joins the show to discuss her new film Barbie (starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling). We learn about the F-bomb removed from the film featuring Helen Mirren and historical figure Marie Curie (naturally), working with cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, America Ferrera’s brilliant monologue, and more.
After the interview, we give our spoiler-free review of the film, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:05:03 - Greta Gerwig Interview | Barbie, Kubrick & More
00:42:33 - Barbie Review (Spoiler-Free)
00:54:44 - Oppenheimer Review (Spoiler-Free)
01:08:29 - Oppenheimer
01:21:26 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
