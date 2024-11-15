Director Alfonso Cuarón Talks 'Disclaimer' Finale, New 'Harry Potter' Series & More

Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón returns to discuss the making of his new Apple TV+ show "Disclaimer" starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Sacha Baron Cohen. Cuarón was the first director we ever had on the show over six years ago, and we are honored to welcome him back for his latest project. In our interview, we discuss some of the heavy topics tackled in "Disclaimer," the brilliance of Cate Blanchett as both an actor and producer, and whether or not it will be another six years before his next work.

Alfonso Cuarón directed one of the fan-favorite entries in the Harry Potter saga with "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," and. we asked what the new TV adaptation of that story could do differently than his own film. It's an interview you don't want to miss! We'll be back next week with more interviews and a full episode of the show so stay tuned.

