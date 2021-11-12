Kenneth Branagh Returns To Talk ‘Belfast' Starring Jamie Dornan And Caitriona Balfe

Powered by RedCircle

Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh joins the show to chat about one of our favorite movies of the year, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and Judi Dench. This film has immediately jumped to the top of our lists for this season’s race to the Academy Awards. Branagh talks with us about his lens choices, a very intimate moment of reading the script to Dame Judi Dench for the first time, and the film’s connection to his childhood and family.

Stick around for our reviews on Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing, Sean’s thoughts on Red Notice (starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds) now that he’s had the chance to see it, and of course our rave reviews for our movie fo the week Belfast.

00:04:35 - Weekly Poll

00:12:11 - Kenneth Branagh Interview

00:33:55 - This Week In Movies

00:35:00 - Passing Review

00:41: 59 - Red Notice Review

00:44:18 - Belfast Review

00:54:10 - Our Favorite Hans Zimmer Scores

01:04:17 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.