Kenneth Branagh Returns To Talk ‘Belfast' Starring Jamie Dornan And Caitriona Balfe
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell last updated
Kenneth Branagh is headed to the Oscars with Belfast.
Filmmaker Kenneth Branagh joins the show to chat about one of our favorite movies of the year, Belfast, starring Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and Judi Dench. This film has immediately jumped to the top of our lists for this season’s race to the Academy Awards. Branagh talks with us about his lens choices, a very intimate moment of reading the script to Dame Judi Dench for the first time, and the film’s connection to his childhood and family.
Stick around for our reviews on Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut Passing, Sean’s thoughts on Red Notice (starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds) now that he’s had the chance to see it, and of course our rave reviews for our movie fo the week Belfast.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
00:04:35 - Weekly Poll
00:12:11 - Kenneth Branagh Interview
00:33:55 - This Week In Movies
00:35:00 - Passing Review
00:41: 59 - Red Notice Review
00:44:18 - Belfast Review
00:54:10 - Our Favorite Hans Zimmer Scores
01:04:17 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.