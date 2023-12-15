ReelBlend's 'Wonka' Review | Timothée Chalamet Brings Light And Whimsey To Willy Wonka
Wonka is here, and so is the awards race!
We have a packed show for you this week. Timothée Chalamet stars as the titular Willy Wonka in the new prequel, “Wonka.” Overall, reviews have been positive, but for our hosts, the reception has been mixed. If you head out to the theater this weekend to catch Wonka, let us know which end of the spectrum you fall on.
Also this week, the awards race officially kicked off with many regional nominations being announced as well as the nominees for next year’s Golden Globes. And we gear up for our Top 10s of the year with a look back at our favorite movies from years past.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:07:05 - The Awards Race Has Begun
- 00:30:27 - ‘Wonka’ Review
- 00:48:20 - This or That: Top 5s
- 01:20:27 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee