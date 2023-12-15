ReelBlend's 'Wonka' Review | Timothée Chalamet Brings Light And Whimsey To Willy Wonka

Powered by RedCircle

We have a packed show for you this week. Timothée Chalamet stars as the titular Willy Wonka in the new prequel, “Wonka.” Overall, reviews have been positive, but for our hosts, the reception has been mixed. If you head out to the theater this weekend to catch Wonka, let us know which end of the spectrum you fall on.

Also this week, the awards race officially kicked off with many regional nominations being announced as well as the nominees for next year’s Golden Globes. And we gear up for our Top 10s of the year with a look back at our favorite movies from years past.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:05 - The Awards Race Has Begun

00:30:27 - ‘Wonka’ Review

00:48:20 - This or That: Top 5s

01:20:27 - Outro

