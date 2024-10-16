Robert Englund & Heather Langenkamp Talk 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' 40th Anniversary
The legendary slasher turns 40.
Freddy Krueger and Nancy Thompson themselves, Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp, join the show to discuss "A Nightmare On Elm Street" 40 years later. We discuss the amazing work of Wes Craven and how he was as a collaborator on set, Englund’s ultimate Freddy theory, Nightmare sequels, Drew Barrymore in Scream and more.
Stay tuned this week. On Friday, we have another full episode of the ReelBlend Podcast, and we'll be joined by Andrew Garfield and director John Crowley for their new film "We Live In Time."
