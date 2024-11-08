Robert Zemeckis Talks Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In 'Here'

Powered by RedCircle

30 years after “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with filmmaker Robert Zemeckis for “Here.” Last week, we were joined by Tom Hanks to discuss the making of “Here,” and his broader career. This week, director Robert Zemeckis takes a turn on ReelBlend to discuss the same. From the themes of “Here” connecting as far back in his career as “Back To The Future,” to how he created that mind-boggling mirror shot in “Contact,” we cover a wide range of the icon's filmography.

Stick around after the interview for our reactions to the film’s disappointing box office, and we play a Tom Hanks Bracket Challenge.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:11 - Robert Zemeckis Interview

00:29:48 - ‘Here’ Box Office Disappoints

00:41:40 - Tom Hanks Bracket Challenge

01:12:11 - Outro

