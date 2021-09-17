Talking Jessica Chastain's 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye' With Director Michael Showalter

Powered by RedCircle

Director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party) joins the show to discuss his latest, The Eyes of Tammey Faye, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

Stick around for the bulk the show where we talk about Christopher Nolan shifting to Universal Studios for his next film following his apparent fallout with his long-time home at Warner Bros. The deal reportedly came with a laundry list of demands which will provide an interesting stress test for the future of the theatrical market.

When Steven Spielberg drops a trailer, it’s worth talking about. His version of West Side Story is nearly here, and this latest trailer shows off the film’s gorgeous new look.

00:02:19 - Weekly Poll

00:12:16 - Michael Showalter Interview

00:35:12 - Christopher Nolan’s New Universal Deal

00:51:54 - New West Side Story Trailer

01:00:55 - Copshop

01:03:30 - Cry Macho

01:10:48 - Blue Bayou

01:15:39 - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

01:24:01 - Our Favorite Alfre Woodard

01:35:41 - Outro

