A Rundown Of The Times Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Were So Adorable It Hurt

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey Publicly Announced Their Relationship

On January 10th, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan announced to Instagram that they were in love. But these two are too classy to write long sappy captions or really provide much of an explanation at all because while I’m sitting here analyzing everything they do, it’s none of my business. Jordan kept it slightly cryptic with super dark pics and no caption as if to say “if you know, you know, and if you don’t, you will” like he knew I was going to be sad and tried to spare my feelings. Harvey gave us much better lighting and a brown heart emoji, and when her friends started pouring love into the comments I couldn’t help but be excited, too.