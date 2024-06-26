Could Moff Gideon Somehow Return In The Mandalorian And Grogu Movie? Giancarlo Esposito Weighs In

There are few franchises as popular as Star Wars, which is often expanding in both movies and via live-action shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Star Wars movies is Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will continue the story that started on the small screen. But could Moff Gideon somehow return as the villain? Here's what actor Giancarlo Esposito thinks.

What we know about The Mandalorian and Grogu is limited, but fans are eager to see the story travel to the big screen. The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale saw the villainous Gideon seemingly perish, but some fans aren't convinced that's the last of him. After all, he's shown an interest in cloning technology. While recently speaking with Deadline, Esposito addressed his possible return to the galaxy far, far away, saying:

Anything is possible. You know, I don't know anything about that at the present, but I put out there that if they need me I'll be there. I love what Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Disney does with Mandalorian – and who knows? There may be a moment where I can swoop down and take over once again.

There you have it. Per the man himself, it doesn't sound like Moff Gideon's return is totally out of the question. We'll just have to see what happens in The Mandalorian Season 4, and how that affects the developing movie.

As previously mentioned, it was revealed during The Mandalorian that he was trying to use Grogu to create force-sensitive clones of himself. So even if the OG version of Esposito's character did die at the end of Season 3, it would be easy for a clone to pop up and cause chaos throughout the Galaxy.

The Rise of Skywalker's ending completed the Skywalker Saga as we know it, and it's been years since the beloved franchise has been seen in theater. While the franchise continues to expand with live-action shows, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for production to begin on a big screen installment.

Aside from The Mandalorian and Grogu, there are a number of other movies in the works at Lucasfilm. The studio announced a new Star Wars trilogy in the work, with each movie set in a very different part of the timeline. Taika Waiti is also attached to a project, while Patty Jenkins is still committed to Rogue Squadron. Unfortunately, it's unclear when any of these projects will actually arrive in tehaters.

Giancarlo Esposito has been doing a ton of genre work lately, even outside of the Star Wars franchise. He was previously seen in the dark superhero drama The Boys, and Esposito also has a mysterious role in Captain America: Brave New World. We'll just have to wait for news about Moff Gideon's future.

The Star Wars franchise is streaming on Disney+. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.