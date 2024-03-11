Daisy Ridley Responds To Rumors About Her Star Wars Return As Rey, And Now I’m Confused

There are long-running franchises, and then there's Star Wars, which has generations of fans. Those fans have been watching the galaxy far, far away expand through projects available with a Disney+ subscription. Luckily Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy, including a project that will star Daisy Ridley's Rey. The 31 year-old actress recently responded to rumors about that upcoming Star Wars project, and now I'm so confused.

Since its announcement, there have been a number or rumors about the Rey movie, including titles that Lucasfilm shut down. The announcement and early reports indicated the film will follow Ridley's character as she forms a new Jedi order. But when she was asked about this by Collider, the Chaos Walking star cast some doubt, saying:

I don't know! I mean, I think so. From the announcement, I don't think that's changed. I know a script is happening, and I'm going to be reading it imminently, which is very exciting.

Well, now I'm confused. I thought Rey starting her own Jedi Order was a sure thing for the mysterious blockbuster, even if we know nothing else. But Daisy Ridley is making no promises, and is seemingly waiting for the script before confirming any plot details. Could we be getting another movie entirely? Only time will tell.

Ridley's comments are sure to go viral for Star Wars fans, especially those who were counting their Jedi chickens before they hatched. If the new Rey flick doesn't actually see her forming a new order, what could that project be about?

Obviously there are no answers right now, as Star Wars is known for its tight security. And since Ridley herself doesn't know her upcoming solo flick will go down. Hopefully that script gets in her hands soon, and Lucasfilm can confirm exactly what's happening with Rey when she returns to the big screen.

The new trilogy of Star Wars movies contains three movies set during very different points in the official timeline. In the announcement it was revealed that Rey's movie would be set after The Rise of Skywalker's ending, which saw Rey change her last name and continue Luke and Leia's legacy.

The idea of Rey being a Jedi Master is definitely a thrilling one, and there are plenty of fans who want to see John Boyega's Finn return to finally get his own training. Alas, that hasn't been officially confirmed yet by the studio.

While it's been a few years since Star Wars was on the big screen, there are a number of projects coming down the line. In addition to the announced trilogy, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu is in development. Taika Waitti is also attached to helm his own project, but the timeline on that is unclear.

The Star Wars franchise is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+. While we wait for movie news, check out the 2024 movie release dates.