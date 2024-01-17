Is Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars Movie Delayed Indefinitely? Here’s The Latest

There are long-running movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far far away, resulting in a massive fanbase. With the Skywalker Saga behind us, Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy of movies, which are set in various parts of the official timeline. Chief among those titles is a movie that will feature Daisy Ridley's Rey as she started a new Jedi order. But after rumors, is the Rey movie actually delayed indefinitely? Here's the latest.

Out of the upcoming Star Wars movies, the Rey film arguably has the most hype around it. Fans are eager to see what happened to her after the end of The Rise of Skywalker, and some are hoping we might see her train John Boyega's Finn. After chatter that the movie might be on hold, io9 reports that a source close to production has denied these chats. What's more, Lucasfilm is reportedly waiting on a new draft of the Rey movie's script.

Do you hear that sound? It's various fans collectively cheering for joy that the Rey movie isn't another Star Wars movie that was promised and never delivered upon. Hopefully the development process continues on, and we see Daisy Ridley's signature character back on the big screen sooner rather than later.

Star Wars has been noticeably missing from theaters over the past few years, as the franchise expands thanks to live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription. But hopefully all plans for the new trilogy are moving forward, and the space opera will be back on the big screen where it belongs.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Aside from the upcoming trilogy of new titles, Taika Waititi is also attached to direct his own Star Wars movie. Although exactly when this might happens remains a mystery, and there's no concrete timeline about when we should expect that project to come together. For now fans will have to be patient and wait for the franchise to finally return to the big screen.

As previously mentioned, Rey's Star Wars movie is expected to pick up after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, with Daisy Ridley's protagonist helping to form a new Jedi order. Details are sparse about this developing project, but many fans are hoping that John Boyega also returns as Finn, and finally becomes a Jei. After all, he was hinted at being Force sensitive multiple times throughout the sequel trilogy. And his involvement would finally offer some closure on that plot point.

The recently announced Star Wars movies don't have any release dates, so fans will have to stay patient and wait for the franchise to eventually return to the big screen. For now we've got the TV shows to keep us satiated. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.