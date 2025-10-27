Star Wars Fans Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Campaigning For Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren Movie

Star Wars is one of the most beloved movie franchises of all time, with generations of fans catching every release in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order will recall that we haven't seen the IP on the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker's ending. Actor Adam Driver recently broke the internet when he revealed that he pitched a Kylo Ren solo movie, and now fans can't stop campaigning to see that project, titled The Hunt for Ben Solo.

A ton of Star Wars projects have been announced since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, a number of which will seemingly never see the light of day. Driver revealing he not only worked on a Ben Solo movie pitch but that it would be directed by Stephen Soderbergh is mind-blowing, and fans want to see the scrapped title. After one fan had a plane fly over Disney asking for the studio to change its mind, now a billboard has popped up in Time Square. Check it out below:

FIRST A PLANE! NOW A BILLBOARD IN TIMES SQUARE! REYLOS WILL NOT REST UNTIL WE GET BEN SOLO BACK!#TheHuntForBenSolo pic.twitter.com/5FACCEFRMUOctober 25, 2025

Talk about some dedication. I can only imagine how much it must have cost to put this image on the the giant screens that loom above Time Square. But that shows just how passionate the Star Wars fandom continues to be. And it's clear that they really want to see the Ben Solo movie, despite the studio initially turning it down. Make it happen, Disney!

In April of 2023, Lucasfilm announced a new trilogy on the way, starting with Daisy Ridley's Rey movie. But it's been a long development, and we still haven't seen any of those titles on the big screen. But another project is in the works: Shawn Levy's Starfighter movie, which is filming now. Still, the idea of Driver's Kylo Ren movie is what the fandom seems to be collectively focused on. Specifically the fact that Disney turned down the project, despite how popular Driver's villain continues to be.

When the Girls actor revealed his scrapped plans for The Hunt for Ben Solo, he revealed that Lucasfilm loved the idea, but Disney's powers that be turned it down. Specifically, because the couldn't get into the ida of Kylo Ren somehow being brought back to life. Although considering Palpatine was resurrected to serve as the antagonist for The Rise of Skywalker, plenty of fans aren't buying this reasoning. And as such, billboards and planes with banners have already started popping up. I have to assume that this is just the start of fan campaigns to bring back the scrapped title.

Only time will tell how long these fan responses continue, and whether or not they make a difference with the studio. The next upcoming Star Wars movie hitting theaters is Starfighter on May 28, 2027. There are no titles on the 2026 movie release list, so we'll have to be patient before seeing the galaxy far, far away on the big screen.