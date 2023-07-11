Eva Mendes Has Been Supporting Ryan Gosling’s Ken Work. The Sweet Way He Returned The Favor At The Barbie Premiere

As Barbie continues its worldwide rollout, the talented actress and Ryan Gosling ’s partner Eva Mendes has been one of the biggest supporters of his Ken-ergy. The Ghost Rider actress went as far as sporting a t-shirt of her hubby as the iconic Mattel character; talk about supportive! Well, at the upcoming movie ’s premiere, the Ken performer was able to return the favor to his wife in the sweetest way.

Barbiecore is all the rage in Hollywood, and bright pink fits are having their well-deserved moment. The Blue Valentine star has been no exception when it comes to incorporating rose-colored wear into his daily life. He hit the red carpet for the LA premiere of Barbie, sporting a salmon Gucci suit with a pink undershirt. While an eye-catching outfit, it was his accessory and subtle nod to Mendes that has everyone talking. The actor wore a custom blush necklace with the initial "E" made in the fashion toy's classic font. You can see the actor's romantic gesture in the photo below.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ryan Gosling is no stranger to showing support for his wife. In a joint interview with co-star Margot Robbie with E! News, he was asked about how he “empowers” his daughters. The La La Land star praised Mendes' parenting, and said he just follows her lead. He told the interviewer:

They have the greatest mom of all time. So we just all follow her lead, really.

Mendes, for her part, has been showing her support for her husband since the first photo of Gosling as Ken dropped, taking to Instagram with the perfect hashtag: “#Thatsmyken.” It’s clear that the two have been having a lot of fun with Gosling going bleach blonde too. Things got a bit more PG-13 when she appeared on the daytime talk show The Talk, revealing she had asked her longtime partner for a pair of underwear he wore while playing Ken. Honestly, the pair are “couple goals.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met in 2011 when filming The Place Beyond the Pines, where they played a couple. They started dating shortly after that, and they have been together ever since. After years of rumors that the two tied the knot in 2016, they seemingly confirmed their marriage when Mendes called the First Man star her husband last year . The Fast and Furious alum stepped away from acting a decade ago to spend more time with the couple’s children, but she has been an avid supporter of all of her husband’s endeavors, especially his role as Ken. When naysayers said the actor was too old for the part of the Barbie male counterpart, Mendes was among the first to come to her partner’s defense.

(Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

The Drive actor was not the only one with an on-point neon-pastel fit. The Barbie premiere was appropriately a fashion-filled event in the heart of Hollywood, with the entire star-studded cast , director Gretta Gerwig, and even musician Dua Lipa in eye-catching looks inspired by everyone's favorite fashion doll. You can get a look at the likes of Gosling and his sweet necklace, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu, and Hari Nef as they attended the event in the photo above.

You can catch the hopeless romantic Ryan Gosling as Ken when Barbie hits theaters on July 21.