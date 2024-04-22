Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Reveals Challenges To Stepping Back Into Rey Role Years Later
Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey in her own Star Wars movie, but it's not as easy as it sounds.
There are poplar movie franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, so there's an absolutely massive fanbase who see each new movie (plus shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription). There are some exciting upcoming Star Wars projects headline down the line, including a movie starring Daisy Ridley's Rey. And the 32 year-old actress revealed the challenge to stepping back into her role years after the ending of The Rise of Skywalker.
When Lucasfilm revealed plans for a new trilogy, fans were thrilled that it included a project following Rey as she attempts to start a new Jedi Order. There hasn't been much more information about that movie shared with the public, but anticipating is steadily building. Ridley spoke to our sister site Total Film about wielding a lightsaber again as her signature character, offering:
There you have it. Clearly Ridley has some complicated feelings about her return to Star Wars as Rey. While she's seemingly hyped to get back in the game, she also knows its going to be a wildly different experience to the Star Wars sequel trilogy. And that includes the group of people who will be making up its cast and crew.
Daisy Ridley and company worked on three Star Wars movies in quick succession, so the cast and crew understandably got quite close throughout those years of wild locations and long hours. But a new group will likely be assembled for her Rey movie, which should be a major change.
Not much is known about what that forthcoming Star Wars movie will include, so fans and debating what might go down when the franchise finally returns to the big screen. Perhaps the most popular fan theory is that Finn will finally get his Jedi training, which was a promise the sequel trilogy set up and didn't follow through on. We'll just have to wait and see if/when John Boyega ends up signing on for the project.
For now fans will have to be patient and re-watch all the current Star Wars content on Disney+. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.
