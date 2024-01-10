Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Explains Why She Cried After Seeing The Force Awakens For The First Time
Daisy Ridley had an emotional reaction to seeing herself in Star Wars, but for a surprising reason.
When Star Wars finally came back to the big screen with Star Wars: The Force Awakens it was a big deal for fans, but it was an even bigger deal for Daisy Ridley. The largely unknown actress had taken a massive step into the spotlight as part of what was virtually guaranteed to be one of the biggest movie releases ever. It’s not surprising that Ridley had an emotional reaction to seeing herself on the big screen as Rey, but the reason seeing the film made her cry is a bit more surprising.
Speaking with French-language Clique, Ridley admits that when she first saw The Force Awakens she broke down in tears because initially she thought she was terrible in the movie. Ridley said (translated from French)…
It’s certainly not too shocking that Ridley was overwhelmed by the experience to the point that her emotions got the better of her. As she says, she’d never been in a leading role like that before, so she had nothing to compare to what she was seeing. On top of that, her first leading role was in a Star Wars movie. The seventh Star Wars film ever, or the eighth now if you watch the Star Wars movies in order, Ridley knew the eyes of the world would be on her, so she was overly critical of her performance.
And while there have certainly been those that have been critical of Ridley’s performance, most of that has been relegated to sexists on social media. Whatever people think of the new trilogy in general, a lot of fans love Daisy Ridley and they love Rey as a character. Once Daisy Ridley realized most people didn’t believe she was the worst thing to happen to Star Wars she was hopefully able to come to terms with her feelings and see her performance differently.
Lucasfilm doesn’t have a problem with Daisy Ridley, as the Star Wars franchise is bridging her back in a new movie. And the fact that Ridley is willing to return indicates she is at peace with her performance. The as-yet-untitled movie will see Ridley as an older Jedi training a new generation. The movie was expected to be the next of the upcoming Star Wars movies until yesterday when we learned that The Mandalorian & Grogu, a new movie based on The Mandalorian Disney+ series, and directed by Jon Favreau, is slated to go into production later this year and thus will likely be the expected 2025 Star Wars release.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley