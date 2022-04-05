Star Wars: Mark Hamill Celebrated Alec Guinness’ Birthday With Throwbacks From Tatooine

There are big film franchises, and then there’s the Star Wars movies . George Lucas’ colorful galaxy far, far away changed the film world forever, and entire generations of movie fans were brought up on the property. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill is one of the franchise’s biggest cheerleaders , and is often sharing tidbits of information from the set. He recently celebrated Alec Guinness’ birthday with fun throwbacks from Tatooine .

The legendary Alec Guinness played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, and appeared a few other times throughout the original trilogy. The acclaimed actor passed away back in 2000, but his legacy lives on partly thanks to his Oscar nominated role as the Jedi. Mark Hamill has plenty of memories with Guinness, sharing some photos and a sweet message on Instagram for the late actor’s birthday. Scroll through the images below, including some A+ Star Wars content.

How heartwarming is that? Clearly Mark Hamill has a ton of love for his late co-star, and you can see a bit of his relationship with Alec Guinness through these throwbacks. The two images from the set of Star Wars: A New Hope are particularly intriguing, as we see the iconic setting of Tatooine’s Mos Eisley in the photos.

Mark Hamill’s Instagram post for Alec Guinness speaks to to the late actor’s character, saying that he was kind, generous, and witty. While he had a long and wildly successful career ahead of joining the galaxy far far away in the OG Star Wars movie, and was working with relative unknowns like Hamill. But his ego was a non-factor, and they clearly developed a strong bond while collaborating on that groundbreaking blockbuster.

It’s always fun to see set photos from the original Star Wars trilogy, and it breaks the illusion and shows what it was really like filming those beloved movies. Mark Hamill and Alec Guinness enjoying a break in the middle of the dessert is definitely striking, and shows how extreme the conditions were during A New Hope's principal photography. But we all know how George Lucas’ vision for the space opera would ultimately pay off.

Of course, this post is just the latest example of Mark Hamill sharing sweet Star Wars throwbacks from the archives. Just a week ago he shared some fun video footage of Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford from the set of Return of the Jedi. He truly continues the memories of his colleagues that have passed away, which is just another reason to adore the multitalented actor.