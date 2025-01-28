‘Star Wars, Get It Together’: Another Sequel Star Seems Ready To Dive Back Into The Galaxy Far, Far Away

There are major film franchises and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up watching the Star Wars movies in order, and the property has also expanded to TV for those with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are desperate for information about the upcoming Star Wars movies, as its been years since The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters. And another sequel star seems ready to dive back into the galaxy far, far away, even being quoted saying "Star Wars, get it together."

When Lucasfilm announced a new Star Wars trilogy, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley was returning for her own adventure. Fans are hyped for the mysterious Rey movie, and are wondering other sequel trilogy actors might be joining her. Naomi Ackie recently spoke to ScreenRant about possibly returning as Jannah, offering:

Ask them. Star Wars, get it together!... I get a call, we'll see what happens, I'll see if I'm free!

There you have it. It sounds like despite the racist backlash Ackie faced online, the 32 year-old actress is still willing to return to George Lucas' beloved world. As long as her schedule permits, that is.

Naomi Ackie is usually keeping busy on the small and silver screens, with her appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being merely one aspect of her career. But fans were left with questions about Jannah, so she seems like a great choice to possibly pop up in Rey's next appearance.

Jannah shared most of her screen time with John Boyega's Finn in Episode IX, but it's hinted strongly that she's got a strong connection with one of the OGs. The ending of The Rise of Skywalker saw her and Lando Calrissian share a knowing moment, which fans interpreted as Jannah being Lando's daughter. This could be either confirmed or denied if Ackie does manage to return to the Star Wars franchise sometime in the future.

With so little information about the forthcoming Star Wars movies, it seems like just about anything could happen with the franchise's return to theaters. The announced trilogy would take place across three very different parts of the timeline, rather than telling one long story. But there are also other announced projects like The Mandalorian and Grogu, a potential trilogy by Simon Kinberg, and projects from both Shawn Levy and Taika Waititi. But there's no indication as to exactly when we might see most of these titles, despite ongoing fan interest.

Jannah's parentage is just one potential story that could come up in the Rey movie, which continues the story post-Rise of Skywalker. That project is expected to follow Daisy Ridley's character as she establishes a new Jedi order, and I'm personally hoping that John Boyega returns as Finn and finally gets to become a Jedi himself.

The Star Wars franchise is currently streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater this year.