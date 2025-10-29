Star Wars Rumored To Have New Plans For The Scrapped Rogue Squadron Movie (And I So Hope It’s True)

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm, it did so with a massive plan for the expansion of the Star Wars universe. We were to get an entirely new trilogy, as well as numerous spinoff movies. While we did get that trilogy and a couple of spinoffs, the vast majority of Star Wars movies that Lucasfilm has tried to make in the last few years have failed to materialize. One of the most frustrating losses has been Rogue Squadron.

In 2020, Disney revealed plans to make a Rogue Squadron movie helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Of all the Star Wars projects we’ve failed to see materialize, this is the one I’m most disappointed to have lost, but a new rumor indicates that the project may be getting new life in a new way.

Rogue Squadron Movie May Be Getting Retooled As A Series

'The history of Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie has already been something of a roller coaster. First, the movie was announced, then it was reportedly placed on indefinite hold. Then there were reports that rumors of its demise had been greatly exaggerated, only to not hear anything about it again for approaching two years.

However, serial scooper MyTimeToShineH is claiming (via SFFGsazette) that Rogue Squadron is alive again, although it’s no longer being developed as a film, but instead as a TV series. While the source of the rumor has a mixed track record, it has been accurate before, so there’s reason to believe this could be true.

Rogue squadron Can Still Work As A Series

While I’m still bummed that Rogue Squadron is seemingly dead as a film, if it finds new life as a series, I’ll take what I can get. I was certainly looking forward to what I expected would be some incredible space battle scenes on a massive IMAX movie screen, but it’ll still look pretty good in 4K on TV, too.

It’s unclear if Patty Jenkins is actually still attached to the project or if this new version of Rogue Squadron is moving on without her. She certainly seemed passionate about it, so one hopes she’s still involved. I could see her taking on a role like James Gunn’s with Peacemaker, where she writes the whole story and directs most, if not all, of the episodes.

I have to wonder if the fact that the Ryan Gosling-led Star Wars: Starfighter is currently filming has something to do with the retooling. The titles alone would imply that both stories focus on pilots in the Star Wars universe. Perhaps there was a feeling that making them both movies would have made them too similar. Although, since we have no idea what either story actually is, that's just speculation.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Rogue Squadron isn’t dead, only for the project to go radio silent again. Considering this all just a rumor, we’ll have to simply wait and see whether anything really comes of this idea. I’m hoping the rumor turns out to be reality, though I’m not holding my breath.