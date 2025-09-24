After Marvel Zombies' Cliffhanger Ending, There's One Thing I'd Like To See If Season 2 Happens

Spoilers for Marvel Zombies lie ahead, so keep that in mind as you brave these details of the undead.

Spooky season is just around the corner, and superhero fans can get a taste of it now with Marvel Zombies. This animated 2025 TV schedule is a spinoff of the Marvel’s What If…? episode about the undead taking over the Earth. Ultimately, the new show dives deeper into that bleak reality, and it ends on a surprisingly dark note. Although this TV offering has been promoted as a miniseries, the finale has a big cliffhanger and there’s something I Khan't wait to see in Season 2, should it happen.

Marvel Zombies Wraps Up With A Cliffhanger That’s Truly Tragic

At the center of this gory tale is Kamala Khan, who attempts to launch a transmitter into space in order to reach the Nova Corps and get help with the apocalypse. In an unfortunate twist, though, it’s revealed that the Corps not only knows about the outbreak but has actually been quarantining the Earth so no one leaves. After their spaceship is shot down by the intergalactic officers, Kamala and her surviving allies – like Shang-Chi, Katy and Valkyrie – meet up with the mystics of Kamar-Taj, who’ve aligned with Spider-Man and Ant-Man.

Both parties eventually team up to take down Wanda Maximoff (a.k.a The Queen of the Dead), who wants to use Kamala’s powers for her own purposes. Maximoff also wants to drain Bruce Banner/The Hulk, who has become a cypher since absorbing the energy of the Infinity Stones. (Those cosmic objects were destroyed when Black Panther sacrificed himself to kill a zombie-fied Thanos). The team takes on Wanda and her horde, and the casualties are massive, with Kamala watching as her friends begin to die one by one.

Kamala is ultimately enticed by Wanda – who also steals Banner’s powers – to combine their abilities. After that, Kamala wakes up in a seemingly perfect world where her family is alive as are her friends, Kate Bishop and Riri Williams. However, Kamala begins having flashes of incoming zombies, with Riri (who seemingly survived that attack in the first episode) fighting off them off. Williams also yells to the stunned Kamala that the ideal reality she’s seeing isn’t real.

There’s One Thing That Should Be Done If Marvel Zombies Returns For Season 2

It’s far from a certainty that another season of Marvel Zombies will join the lineup of upcoming Marvel shows. However, if it does happen, I have just one request – I want to see how the other half lives. In other words, I want a good look at what’s happening outside the infected Earth and get a sense of what others across the galaxy feel about what’s gone down. I’d even love the show to backtrack a bit to explain how the Nova Corps decided to launch the quarantine.

Maybe it’s because I’m an optimist, but I’d like to think there are some people within and outside the Nova Corps who don’t agree with the Earth being closed off and the survivors being left to fend for themselves. Perhaps someone like Rhomann Dey disagreed and is still making efforts to help the people of Earth.

Predicting the odds of more adventures set in this zombie-infested timeline is challenging, especially since Marvel isn’t churning out TV shows rapidly as it was several years ago. Still, it’s interesting that showrunner Bryan Andrews and co. to go with such an open-ended finale. I’d imagine that any further installments will come down to viewership.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Marvel Zombies returns, resolves the cliffhanger and provides the details I’m hoping for. In the meantime, stream the existing four episodes using a Disney+ subscription.