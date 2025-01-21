Wild Star Wars Rumor Claims Natalie Portman Is Returning As Padme And I Love How It Might Go Down

There are popular franchises, and then there's Star Wars. Generations have grown up with the galaxy far far, away, (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) so there are tons of passionate fans who have spent years watching the Star Wars movies in order. Over the past few years a number of actors from the prequel trilogy have reprised their roles, including Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen. A wild Star Wars rumor claims Natalie Portman is finally returning as Padme, and I love how it might go down.

With George Lucas' franchise showing no signs of slowing down, upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows are covering different points in the timeline. Fans have been waiting since the prequels for Portman to possibly reprise her role as Padme Amidala, and a rumor circulating online (via CBM) claims that she'll once again play Luke and Leia's mother in Season 2 of Ahsoka.

This is just a rumor at this point, so we should probably take it with a grain of salt for the time being. But since the Ahsoka series had plenty of focus about the title character's past in the animated series, it doesn't seem totally out of the question. After all, the first season featured Hayden Christensen as Anakin/Vader.

Of course, the Padme's death in Revenge of the Sith adds a major roadblock to how, narratively, Portman might finally play that role again. If the rumor is true, then I have to assume that might be done via a flashback or a Force vision in the World Between Worlds like (the one she had of Anakin and Rex).

(Image credit: Disney+)

Since George Lucas' Star Wars prequels were released, Natalie Portman has remained synonymous with her three movies as Padme, the Galactic Senator and former Queen of Naboo. The Oscar-winning actress said she was open to returning to Star Wars, but the big question was how and when. While some might have been hoping to see her on the big screen, the most logical way for this reprisal to occur is probably through a TV show like Ahsoka.

Only time will tell if this casting rumor plays out, but the pressure seems on for returning Star Wars shows like Ahsoka and Andor. A future is no guarantee for their of these burgeoning franchises, as was made evident when The Acolyte was cancelled, despite how many cliffhangers were included in the finale. And bringing back more legacy characters like Padme might be one way to keep Rosario Dawson's series top of mind for the fandom.

Aside from her role as Padme, fans are also wondering if/when Portman will return as Jane Foster in an upcoming Marvel movie, especially after Thor 4's credits scene showed her in Valhalla.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's currently unclear when Ahsoka's second season will arrive on Disney+. For now, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.