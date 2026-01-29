My 13 Going On 30-Loving Heart Is Full After Jennifer Garner Shares How She And Mark Ruffalo Have Remained Close
Jenna and Matty forever.
13 Going On 30 is one of those syrupy-sweet romantic comedies from the 2000s we’ll always go back to. And, when it comes to its stars, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, it sounds like they’ve got a pretty adorable real-life relationship that makes me so happy as a fan of the 2004 movie.
Garner and Ruffalo actually crossed paths a few weeks ago at the 2026 Golden Globes. In a new interview, the lead of the 13 Going On 30 cast said the pair had a “good catch up” at the awards show before saying this:
Aww, I love these comments from Jennifer Garner to People. It’s been over 20 years since they made 13 Going On 30, and they’ve clearly remained in contact since then and have particularly bonded over being parents. Funny enough, both Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner have three kids around the same age – Ruffalo’s children being 23, 20 and 18, while Garner’s are around 20, 17 and 14, so they sure have a lot in common to talk about on the subject.
In 13 Going On 30, Jennifer Garner plays Jenna Rink, who wishes to be “30, flirty and thriving” on her 13th birthday, and wakes up as a 30-year-old. In her adult body, she instantly looks up her best friend, Matty (Ruffalo), whom she finds out she’s been disconnected from for years. Every time I end up rewatching the movie, I feel all the feelings watching them fall in love, so it’s too cute knowing the real-life actors are connected, too.
Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including streaming 2000s classics like 13 Going on 30. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with a Hulu subscription starting from $9.99 a month.
Garner and Ruffalo reunited on screen a few years ago to play husband and wife in The Adam Project. When they were promoting the sci-fi action movie, they said they felt like they “picked up where we left off” on the movie. At the time, they also pitched a 13 Going on 30 sequel called 50 Going on 80.
In addition to Garner having a close relationship with Ruffalo over the years, she’s also good friends with another 13 Going On 30 co-star, Judy Greer (who played “Tom Tom”). Once they even shared a joint message to Ruffalo to wish him a happy birthday. They’ve also since worked together on The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ on February 20.
Considering all the love between the cast, maybe we really will get 50 Going on 80? Who knows.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.