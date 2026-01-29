My 13 Going On 30-Loving Heart Is Full After Jennifer Garner Shares How She And Mark Ruffalo Have Remained Close

13 Going On 30 is one of those syrupy-sweet romantic comedies from the 2000s we’ll always go back to. And, when it comes to its stars, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, it sounds like they’ve got a pretty adorable real-life relationship that makes me so happy as a fan of the 2004 movie.

Garner and Ruffalo actually crossed paths a few weeks ago at the 2026 Golden Globes. In a new interview, the lead of the 13 Going On 30 cast said the pair had a “good catch up” at the awards show before saying this:

Mark and I, we've just known each other through so much of our careers. But you know what we end up talking about the most every time we're together? Our kids, parenthood, the ups and downs of having teenagers... I mean, I remember when his eldest, Keen, was a baby when we made 13 Going on 30! So all of that. That's what we talk about.

Aww, I love these comments from Jennifer Garner to People. It’s been over 20 years since they made 13 Going On 30, and they’ve clearly remained in contact since then and have particularly bonded over being parents. Funny enough, both Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner have three kids around the same age – Ruffalo’s children being 23, 20 and 18, while Garner’s are around 20, 17 and 14, so they sure have a lot in common to talk about on the subject.

In 13 Going On 30, Jennifer Garner plays Jenna Rink, who wishes to be “30, flirty and thriving” on her 13th birthday, and wakes up as a 30-year-old. In her adult body, she instantly looks up her best friend, Matty (Ruffalo), whom she finds out she’s been disconnected from for years. Every time I end up rewatching the movie, I feel all the feelings watching them fall in love, so it’s too cute knowing the real-life actors are connected, too.

Garner and Ruffalo reunited on screen a few years ago to play husband and wife in The Adam Project. When they were promoting the sci-fi action movie, they said they felt like they “picked up where we left off” on the movie. At the time, they also pitched a 13 Going on 30 sequel called 50 Going on 80.

In addition to Garner having a close relationship with Ruffalo over the years, she’s also good friends with another 13 Going On 30 co-star, Judy Greer (who played “Tom Tom”). Once they even shared a joint message to Ruffalo to wish him a happy birthday. They’ve also since worked together on The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ on February 20.

Considering all the love between the cast, maybe we really will get 50 Going on 80? Who knows.