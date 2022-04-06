After Archive 81, Netflix Just Cancelled A Second Big Supernatural Show In 2022

It’s that time of year, folks. While network television is busy cutting loose 2022 shows that maybe aren’t working so well, streamers are also back at the cancellation game, and sometimes even the best Netflix shows are not immune. Just a short while ago, the subscription streaming service said goodbye to well-reviewed newcomer Archive 81 . Now it will be cutting loose a second supernatural series in recent months. This time, fans will be saying goodbye to comic book series Locke & Key. On the bright side, there is one piece of good news on that front.

In a new announcement, we’ve learned that Locke & Key will be ending after its forthcoming third season. So, while we will be saying goodbye to the series, it will have the opportunity to wrap things up on a note that should be fitting for the fans. In addition, a report over at Deadline indicates that after Locke & Key was so successful when Season 1 hit the schedule, the subscription streamer allegedly worked with Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill to come up with a three-season plan for the show. If this report is accurate, then getting cancelled after Season 3 seems to have been the plan the whole time.

In a statement, Cuse and Averill seem to be agreeing that three seasons and then an ending were always in the cards. The two producers and co-showrunners jointly noted:

Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.

Season 2 of Locke & Key hit the Netflix TV schedule back on October 22, though it's worth noting the series had been renewed for Season 3 in 2020, well before Season 2 ever premiered. While now we know it will officially be ending sooner rather than later, production is already underway on the last set of episodes. In addition, we know the final season will be somewhat shortened, with only eight episodes coming in Season 3 (versus the 10 episodes in the first two seasons).

To note, Archive 81 was also cancelled by Netflix only recently. In fact it was less than two weeks ago that Netflix confirmed the newcomer would not be returning for Season 2. This was a particular bummer given the show had been on Netflix’s coveted Top 10 list for several days in a row. CinemaBlend had also spoken with showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine about some threads that were left open in Season 1. At the time, Sonnenshine seemed optimistic about Archive 81 Season 2, but that didn't end up panning out.

These one-season cancellations are real heart-wrenchers, but that’s not the trajectory for every single Netflix series, as the Locke & Key cancellation shows. Another series, The Last Kingdom was cancelled after Season 5 before premiering its final season this year. Then, Netflix went ahead and gave The Last Kingdom a movie for good measure. So, I guess the point is, when the eyeballs are there, Netflix tends to find a way to make it work.

We'll be sure to let you know as more final season Locke & Key details break before the show ultimately wraps.