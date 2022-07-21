After Chrishell Stause Got Trolled Over Support Of Gay Marriage, The Selling Sunset Star Didn't Hold Back With Response

Chrishell Sause took home the gold for Best Reality Star at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in June for her quote-unquote work on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. And it’s no wonder – the reality star has so far pretty much kept it 100 on the real estate series, from the dramatic divorce involving her This Is Us ex-husband to the later awkward split with her brokerage boss Jason Oppenheim. Apparently, her candid nature doesn't hand out exceptions to online trolls who take issue with her support of gay marriage, as the 41-year-old didn’t hold back in response to one commenter in particular.

In the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, there’s been considerable worry that other landmark rulings are in jeopardy, to include the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. The U.S. House of Representatives opted to pass a bill on July 19 that will help protect those rights, per Reuters, but it still needs to pass a party-divided Senate vote. On the same day that the House was deliberating, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause seemed to be voicing her support of the bill on Twitter, saying,

MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!! I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 Feel like we have entered the twilight zone

One Twitter user reacted in the comments of the post with a dig at Chrishell Stause’s sexuality. They wrote, “Why bcz now your a lesbian all of a sudden.” (It’s a reference to Stause’s surprising admission at the Selling Sunset Season 5 reunion that she was dating non-binary Australian pop star G Flip.) The reality star responded to the trolling in kind with some shade of her own. She wrote,

Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don’t think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird. So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon!

For the most part, the TV personality was backed up by her fanbase and the LGBTQ+ community concerning the back and forth, and was applauded for being an “advocate” and using her platform for “what’s important.” And she, of course, continues to have the support of her fellow castmates. There's probably a discussion to be had about blindly shaming someone else not being the best route to the high road, but there aren't many high roads on Twitter in the first place.

Chrishell Stause had previously explained on Selling Sunset that she realized she was attracted to “masculine energy,” and the physical features of her partner didn’t really matter so much to her. However, some fans were supposedly still confused on the matter, which prompted Stause to explain her new relationship in more detail. When she later went on to snag that accolade from the MTV Awards, she took the time in her acceptance speech to appreciate how she earned the award even after coming out fully about her sexuality.

Currently, the Netflix streaming star and G Flip are still going strong in their romance. Yet, in a recent interview with Vogue, Chrishell Stause shared that it’s not a “stereotypical relationship.” They are apparently cool with things ending at any time, as Stause still wants kids of her own — a.k.a. the reason she and Jason Oppenheim originally broke up — and G Flip does not. Stause said at the time:

It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes. Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good. I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes.

It’s expected that Chrishell Stause’s new romance will be featured on the next iteration of Selling Sunset, which has lately been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons. Filming is slated to take place this summer – but whether or not co-star Christine Quinn is involved remains a question mark. It's probably best not to accost her about it on social media, though, at the risk of getting slammed.

In the meantime, catch up on Selling Sunset and the other best Netflix shows streaming now. The reality series has also again been nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for the 2022 Primetime Emmys, which is airing on September 12 on NBC and Peacock Premium.