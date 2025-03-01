Diddy’s Legal Team Responds After Former MTV Reality Series Star Sues Him For Alleged Sexual Harassment And More

The incarcerated Sean Combs is currently facing multiple federal charges in connection to a federal investigation. Additionally, the 55-year-old entertainer, who’s also known as P. Diddy is at the center of multiple lawsuits from a bevy of accusers. One of the latest suits to come down the pipeline was filed on behalf of a former contestant from one of Diddy’s MTV reality TV shows from the early aughts. On the heels of that filing, the rapper’s legal team issued a response to the allegations of sexual harassment and more.

Who Filed Suit Against P. Diddy And Why?

Diddy is facing a suit from Sara Rivers, who competed on MTV’s Making the Band years ago, before becoming a member of Da Band. Rivers claims that the Sean John co-founder sexually harassed her and committed assault and battery, according to People. According to the outlet, Rivers also asserts that she was criticized for her appearance as part of what she calls an “inhumane” work environment. Additionally, she says Diddy made “physical threats to group members” and “threatened to eat the face of one person and kill another.”

Sara Rivers alleges that years ago, Sean Combs assaulted her while she was making her way down a hallway. The MTV alum, who was on MTB for three seasons from 2002 to 2004, claims that after the mogul pushed her up against a wall, he was close enough “where he could kiss her and asks her in a low, sensual voice how she is doing, if she's ok and if she needed anything at all.” Rivers says that during that same encounter, he adjusted the collar of her jacket and repeated his question while running “his left hand across her breasts.”

The Da Band alum also says that she was yelled at by Diddy and that she was chastised for her struggles with bulimia. She claims that, as a result of that, the “Come with Me,” star began to oversee her sleeping and eating schedule. The plaintiff asserts that she was “the only individual who Defendant Diddy scrutinized in such a sexual and humiliating manner.”

Allegations of "uncompensated manual labor” have also been made by Sara Rivers. She also claims that she and other members of Da Band were paid a "flat $5000 per show per person” after having filmed three seasons of the aforementioned show. With these alleged offenses, Rivers is seeking $60 million via her suit.

How Did Sean Combs’ Legal Team Respond To This Lawsuit?

Diddy’s legal team released a statement on this latest lawsuit, and the comments were shared with People. The rapper’s rep denied the allegations and mentioned the array of other suits facing the embattled entrepreneur when refuting the claims:

This is yet another example of false claims being filed against Mr. Combs. No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. With the deadline for New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act expiring tomorrow, it’s clear that opportunists are rushing to file last-minute, meritless claims. Mr. Combs remains confident he will prevail in court.

Sean Combs’ attorneys have spoken out on his behalf multiple times as he’s faced legal troubles. Just this past week, the lawyers filed paperwork, in which they argued that the handling of the raids on Combs’ homes in 2024 led to “a grossly distorted picture” of their client’s personal dealings. The rapper’s camp also filed docs related to his “Freak Offs,” which they argue one of the alleged victims provided consent in.

Aside from Sara Rivers’ suit, the “Coming Home” performer is facing a dozen others, which involve claims of sexual assault, violence and more. Many of those have been overseen by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzzbee. At the end of this past week, 14 other complaints were launched against Combs alongside Rivers’. Nine women leveled new claims against Diddy, while five men did as well.

Right now, Sean Combs is facing federal charges of racketeering, extortion and sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s currently imprisoned at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (alongside Luigi Mangione and others). Combs is expected to remain there in the lead-up to his trial, which begins on May 5. As for what comes of this suit from Sara Rivers and the other new plaintiffs, that’s unclear.