After Kim Kardashian Got Called Out For Fake Eating, She Dropped The Receipts

Kim Kardashian has found herself at the center of more than a few viral snafus over the years, but her latest has to be one of the strangest. The media personality partnered with Beyond Meat – a company that produces plant-based meat substitutes – and recently appeared in one of their ads. In it, the reality star was shown taste-testing a number of the foods, though many believed she was only fake chewing. Following the brouhaha, the corporation dropped some receipts on the matter and, now, Kardashian has shared some of her own.

Admittedly, it was a bit odd that Kim Kardashian was never actually seen eating the food in the Beyond Meat advertisement and only shown chewing it. The star has definitely cleared things up now, though, thanks to some recent video uploads to her Instagram stories. In the clips Kardashian shared, she’s actually shown puting the food in her mouth and chomping it down. One of the videos she dropped shows her eating a burger and, at the bottom of the frame, she added, “Guys, come on…” It’s probably a safe bet that the message is aimed at the doubters:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s pretty hard to deny that she’s biting into that (honestly delicious-looking) patty. Another piece of footage shows her trying out a meatless chicken tender. And in the still down below, you can see her tasting the vegan sausage that Beyond Meat offers:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Need more proof? Well, you’ve certainly got it. The SKIMS founder closed out the round of footage with an extended sequence that shows her eating a taco. And in what was honestly an on-brand move for the businesswoman, she proceeds to take a selfie while chewing on the morsel. See it down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Funny enough, this isn’t the only food-related incident that’s befallen a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as of late. Kendall Jenner had an unfortunate cucumber-cutting situation , and the Internet had a field day. The good-humored model was able to poke fun at herself via a post on social media, though.

Fans tend to call out Kim Kardashian every now and then, but she does clap back at rumors or assumptions when she wants to. Keeping that in mind, she’s probably used to social media users making jokes in situations like these. And she’s probably even more prepared for it given the fact that she even finds herself getting trolled by a close member of her own family quite frequently.

North, the reality TV star’s daughter, seems to have a knack for critiquing her mother. On one occasion, after the star fangirled out about pop star Olivia Rodrigo and her hit single, “Driver’s License,” her eight-year-old put her on blast , saying that she never listens to it. The little lady has also come for her mama’s “influencer” voice and even trolled her about veggies on Easter . (If you ask me, the kid takes more after her witty aunt, Kourtney Kardashian.)

Despite any (occasionally humorous) critiques though, Kim Kardashian typically handles them quite well. You have to have thick skin when you’re in the public eye like she is after all. Still, if she and Beyond Meat do any further promotions, they might want to consider making the eating sequences a bit clearer to avoid another viral faux pas.