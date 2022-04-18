North Is Back To Trolling Mom Kim Kardashian Over Easter Weekend, This Time Over Veggies

Sometimes it seems like the world is obsessed with all things Kim Kardashian but, to her oldest daughter North West, she’s still just “Mom,” and nobody can humble you quicker than your child. The reality star’s 8-year-old daughter — who she shares with Kanye West — certainly has an impressive track record of taking her mother down a few pegs, and this Easter she was at it again. Rather than take aim at her “influencer voice” or “ugly” house , this time North went after the reality star's the home-grown vegetables!

The Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Easter with a get-together at Kris Jenner’s house that included a lavish feast and tons of goodies for her grandchildren. Before that, though, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the produce she’d grown in her home garden, including some carrots, kale, leeks and beets. While the SKIMS founder was really proud of her crops, Bossip reports North West was nonplussed, and could be heard off-camera saying:

They look disgusting.

That's not exactly an atypical reaction from a kid, especially ahead of a holiday that promises lots of candy and Easter basket fun. Kim Kardashian quickly responded to her oldest child that she was wrong, and she brought some good Easter bunny logic:

They do not look disgusting! They’re fresh veggies and fruits, and we’re gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them. You don’t think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?

She wrote “Thanks North” over the video and, while we can feel Kim Kardashian’s sarcasm, you’ve got to love that the 8-year-old keeps it real. While North’s grandmother served up what was surely an extravagent meal at her house for Easter weekend, there’s nothing quite like veggies grown from your own garden, and I wonder what deliciousness ended up coming from that?

Kris Jenner’s Easter bash, meanwhile, featured huge, personalized chocolate eggs, Easter baskets, gumball machines, bicycles and more. Check out the treats in the photo down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

While North is always content to troll her mom, KIm Kardashian and her sisters raved about the party Kris Jenner put together for everyone, with Khloé Kardashian calling their mom “the most magical woman” on Instagram (via PageSix ) and Kim oohing and aahing over the “insane” setup. I wonder if North would say that the SKIMS founder was using her influencer voice when she posted about the party?

Fans couldn’t get enough of the oldest Kimye daughter in September when she did an impression of the way her mother’s voice changed when she did influencer videos:

Guys, so today I got this new mask and this new bronzerrrr.

The 8-year-old has apparently also fired shots at her mom’s minimalist style in her house, as The Kardashians star shared on The Ellen Degeneres Show that when North is upset with her, she goes after her decorating skills, saying, “Your house is so ugly! It's all white! Who lives like this?”

Kim seems to find her daughter’s fiery personality as amusing as the rest of us do! North West did get a word of warning from her cousin Mason Disick , though, after Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest son saw North going live on Instagram without an adult around. Mason warned her that you never know who’s recording, and that he’s learned those social media lessons the hard way. What a sweet cousin!