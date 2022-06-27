After Lamenting His Stranger Things Hair, Noah Schnapp Tried Out A Brand New Look Ahead Of Final Episodes

Fans are gearing up for the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4, which will debut for Netflix subscribers on July 1, and will set up the fifth and final season of the sci-fi hit. While plenty of things have changed about the show and its characters throughout the four seasons, one thing that has unfortunately stayed the same is Will Byers' signature bowl cut. Noah Schnapp has been vocal about his character's haircut before, and he recently tried out a substitute look that is somehow even more outrageous.

The fifth season of Stranger Things will reportedly jump ahead in time in order to catch up with the actors' real ages, which hopefully means Will's haircut will have evolved into something completely different. When Noah Schnapp recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he sported a very curly and very '80s wig along with Fallon, and later took to Instagram to share a fun photo from the ep, asking fans if it should be Will's look for Season 5.

While Noah Schnapp was clearly just joking about that curly monstrosity being Will's new hairstyle at any point in Stranger Things' run, it does make me just what he will look like in Season 5. The final two episodes of Season 4 are already causing worries among fans, as it's likely that not everyone will survive Vecna's body-popping wrath, so trying to figure out what Will's hair will be like come the fifth season is certainly on the brighter side of the speculation spectrum.

Previously, Schnapp called out the Duffer Brothers for making him keep his haircut, admitting he even talked to his parents about it. It's definitely amusing how much he hates the bowl cut, even if he's not alone in doing so. While I can't see the Duffer brothers forcing him into the exact same look after a time jump, I don't necessarily think it'll be the most amazing alternative. The '80s and early '90s were not exactly known for legendary hair in a positive sense.

Will Byers has gone through quite a lot on Stranger Things, but lately, all he wants to do is spend time with his friends and play a little D&D. The least the Duffer Brothers could do is get rid of that godawful haircut. Fingers crossed it finally happens in the upcoming season, even if there are a few thousand fewer curls than what he wore on The Tonight Show.

As for what else fans can expect in the final episodes beyond new lewks, it's hard to predict until after we know where Stranger Things will close out Season 4. Some fan theories have already been shot down, but you can be sure many more will be popping up after premiere weekend hits.

Be sure to watch Vol. 2 of Stranger Things 4 dropping July 1 on Netflix, with Season 5 coming...later, with or without a new haircut for Will! In the meantime, keep a lookout for what else will be coming to Netflix soon!